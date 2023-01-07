Priyanka Chopra Recalls Caribbean Holiday With Sophie Turner, Danielle: 'It Was Magical'

Priyanka Chopra reminisced about her Caribbean holiday with her husband Nick Jonas, his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and their wives – entrepreneur Danielle Jonas and actor Sophie Turner. Priyanka opened up about her relationship with both of her sisters-in-law.

"The last time I went (to Mustique) was just before Covid-19 hit. My husband had organized a writing camp with his brothers and producers, and I went along with their spouses, who are close friends of mine. One day, we spouses were driving around the island in our golf carts, and the skies burst right open. We stopped our buggies and just basked in the glory of nature," said Priyanka Chopra to Conde Nast Traveler.

She added, "When we returned home, we decided to stay wet and jumped in the pool for a swim. Later, we likely got pizza at Firefly, or cocktails or a glass of wine at The Cotton House, and ended the night with karaoke. Having days like this with the people I’m close to is what vacation is all about. And to have had this trip just before the world shifted was really magical."

Kevin, Joe, and Nick frequently go on triple dates and vacations with the whole family. Danielle and Sophie were also bridesmaids at Priyanka and Nick's wedding. In two elaborate wedding ceremonies, one following Christian customs and the other Hindu rituals, the pair got married in Rajasthan in December 2018.

Priyanka-Nick adopted a child through surrogacy in January last year. The couple welcomed a baby girl who they have named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.