Priyanka Chopra Remembers Late Father By Sharing A Childhood Pic On His Death Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra's father Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after battling cancer. The actor remembered him on his death anniversary on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She shared an unseen picture with him from her childhood which she had also added to her recently published memoir. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's unseen photo with her father.

Priyanka Chopra remembers her late father Ashok Chopra on his death anniversary

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her father. The photo she shared was also published in her memoir Unfinished. In the photo, the two were seen jamming to a nursery rhyme. Priyanka looked extremely adorable as she looked at her father in awe. In the memoir, she wrote that from the earliest days of her life, she and her father had a very good understanding. Whenever he used to perform at the army club, he would look into her eyes while singing the first song.

On New year's eve, he forgot to do the same and Priyanka who was five at the time, started to leave in a huff. However, he jumped off the stage and pulled her towards him. He coaxed her to sing a duet with him on the stage. There were several musicians on the stage who joined them. They sang a nursery rhyme together that night. In the caption, she wrote that it never gets easier.

Reactions to Priyanka Chopra's father's unseen picture with her

As soon as Priyanka shared the heartfelt photo and message on her Instagram handle, several celebrities and fans commented on her post. They wrote that the two looked adorable in the picture. Laura Brown mentioned that her heart had melted. Harry Josh said that this picture is sweet and sent hearts. Here are some of the comments on the unseen photo.

A peek into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Recently, the actor celebrated Pride month by sharing a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she exclaimed that "love is powerful". She added the song Vintage and combined it with the video. She asked her fans to tell her what love is and create their own videos. She mentioned that she would reshare their videos.

