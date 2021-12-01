Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She And Nick Make Marriage Work Amid 'tough' Schedules

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how she and Nick Jonas kept their marriage strong between tough working schedules. The actor who recently made headlines after she removed Jonas from her Instagram bio, revealed that they both were very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives.

Priyanka Chopra reveals how she and Nick Jonas make their marriage work

As per People, in an interview with InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, Chopra opened up about having a long-distance relationship with her husband Nick amidst the pandemic and their busy work schedule. The 39-year-old actor said, "This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family. Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K."

The Quantico actor continued, "We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off."

Chopra explained that it was tricky to manage but they figured it out. "We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do. We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. It's very important to keep a check on another person's heart and how they're feeling. And I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that,"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The actor recently removed the named Jonas from her Instagram bio causing a stir amongst the fans, giving rise to speculations that the duo was heading for a separation. However, both have since then made several public outings together confirming that they all was well between them.

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)