Priyanka Chopra Roots For Husband Nick Jonas At His Baseball Match; See Pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra is often seen accompanying husband Nick Jonas for their several outings. This time, the two spent a fruitful Sunday together after the actor rooted for the Sucker singer during a baseball match. It seemed to be a perfect Sunday for the two stars as they headed for a friendly match, and guess what Nick Jonas had his own cheerleader.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the baseball match, where she can be seen exuberating that oomph in a cheerleading dress with her name embossed on her t-shirt. In other pictures, she can be seen hailing her husband’s baseball skills as he is seen dressed in his jersey while pitting against the other team.

Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas

In one of the pictures, Priyanka was seen watching Nick playing as she stood behind the nets. The actor was also seen posing for her niece Krishna as she clicked her picture. She captioned the post, "Game Day. #perfectsunday #happyVallis (camera emoji) @divya_jyoti."

Apart from this, the Sky is Pink actor had reported a picture shared by her cousin, Divya Jyoti. In the photo, Priyanka is seen wearing a white jersey and rust coloured pants. She also had a fanny bag and tied her hair up in a ponytail. Priyanka was spotted at the game dressed in Nick Jonas' outfit. As per a fan on a social media platform, Priyanka wore Nick's trousers to the game. Nick also shared pictures from the game on his Instagram Stories.

Apart from being spotted at the game, the adorable couple had stepped out for a romantic lunch date together. For the romantic lunch date, Nick opted for a peppy multi-coloured jacket paired with comfy black trousers and spotless white shoes. However, what grabbed the attention was his black cap dedicated to iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. On the other hand, is a wife and a great actor slipped into a black sporty ensemble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recently released sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections. Apart from this, she has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Text for You alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Russell Tovey. She also has Citadel series Jee Le Zaraa, in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/PriyankaChopra