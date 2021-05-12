Priyanka Chopra Says She 'stopped And Stared' Billie Eilish's Magazine Cover

Hollywood singer Billie Eilish set the internet on fire as she posed for Vogue in a silk corset dress. Several celebrities and fans reacted to the photos released by Eilish on her Instagram handle. Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also reacted to Billie Eilish's viral photos in an interview with Access.

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about how she absolutely loved Billie Eilish's latest look. She mentioned how when she first saw the pictures, she simply "stopped and stared for a second". The actress was all praises for Eilish as she talked about how "unbelievable" she is and how "beautiful" she looked.

Priyanka also went on to talk about how people should always be their "authentic selves". She spoke about how there is no need for people to hide who they are or whatever it means to them. She then praised Eilish's cover again, saying how Eilish was completely "being herself" and that it was "so apparent" in the photos. She also spoke about how the reason that it resonated with people so strongly was that Billie was being "her best self and she looked amazing".

More about Billie Eilish's viral photos for Vogue

Billie Eilish who often dons baggy, modest outfits surprised everyone with her latest look for Vogue. The singer can be seen dressed in a silk corset dress with a draped skirt by designer Alexander McQueen. She paired the outfit with latex gloves, a suspender belt and stockings.

Billie Eilish's latest photoshoot came as a warm-up for her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. She launched the album's first song, Your Power, just last month. The album is slated to release completely by July 30, 2021.

Eilish also spoke to British Vogue last week in an interview about her latest look and mentioned how the cover was about doing whatever she wanted. She spoke about how she believes everyone should do whatever makes them feel good saying, "If you want to get surgery, go get surgery". She also added, "if you feel like you look good, you look good".

Priyanka Chopra's latest work

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, has been in London since last year. She first shot for her upcoming romantic drama, Text For You, with Sam Heughan. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming Amazon series Citadel, with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The show is executive-produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers Endgame and Infinity War fame.

Image - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram, Billie Eilish's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.