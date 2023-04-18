Priyanka Chopra Says Some Men In Her Life Are ‘very Insecure’ About Her Success

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about pay parity and her career in a largely male-dominated film industry. She is currently gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel with the Eternals star Richard Madden. Priyanka reflected on how pay inequality is dependent on the "insecurity of men" in the entertainment industry, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood.

Priyanka spoke to ANI in a recent interview. She said that there are a lot of men in her life who have no insecurity about how much she has managed to achieve. However, there are some, who are insecure. “So I think that men have enjoyed the freedom and the pride of being the breadwinners or the leaders of the family. It is threatening to their territory when a woman does that or if a woman is more successful or a man is staying at home and a woman is going to work,” the actress said.

The Quantico star said that men have largely enjoyed the freedom of being the bread winners and leaders in a family. She said that it threatens their position when a woman takes over the role. The Citadel star also pointed out that they often have a problem with “women going out to work” or a man staying at home.

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about raising children in such a way that gender stereotypes don’t affect their way of thinking. She added children have to learn about feeling no shame over crying. The Bollywood star talked about her father and said that he was very supportive of her mother earning more than him, and saw it as a benefit of the whole family.

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity in Citadel

The Bollywood actress previously revealed that in her decades-long career in the film industry, Citadel was the first time when she received an equal payment as her male counterpart. Priyanka appeared on Dan Shephard’s The Armchair Podcast, where she revealed that she had a lot of enemies in Bollywood. Subsequently, however, Priyanka reflected during a Citadel event that she felt comfortable enough to open up about her treatment in Bollywood and that she doesn’t have any ill will on her part.