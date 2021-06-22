Priyanka Chopra Shares A Photo On National Selfie Day; Fans Call Her 'selfie Queen'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of her on the occasion of National Selfie Day, which is celebrated in the US. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra reveals the appropriate way to celebrate National Selfie Day. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting in the backseat of the car and taking a selfie. Chopra could be seen donning a white and blue top and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. She also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo and pink lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, "The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay". Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to laud the picture, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Selfie Queen”. Another user wrote, “such a pretty picture. Love it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account is often updated with new content. She recently announced her association with Victoria's Secret Collective, which means she will be part of a group of women who will advise the popular brand Victoria's Secret on new product releases and fashion initiatives. This is a significant step forward for the company in terms of showcasing diversity and moving away from previous branding pictures.

Aside from that, the actor has launched Anomaly Haircare, a haircare line that has received a lot of praise for its simplicity and ethical manufacturing. In addition, the former Miss World has opened Sona, a new Indian restaurant in New York. In the past year, she also released Unfinished, her autobiography. The actor who was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger will be seen in upcoming projects such as Text For You and the highly anticipated, Matrix 4.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

