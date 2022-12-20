Priyanka Chopra Shares "perfect Winter" Pictures With Nick Jonas And Malti; Check It Out

Priyanka Chopra shared adorable family pictures ahead of Christmas on Tuesday. The actor shared an interesting caption along with the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra is having the perfect winter days ahead of Christmas with her family in New Jersey. On Tuesday, the actor shared a set of pictures with her husband and singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her Instagram handle.

In the first of the three pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing for a mirror selfie, while Nick can be seen using his phone. In the next two pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding her daughter Malti, who can be seen wearing an adorble yellow winter outfit.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Perfect winter days. P.s: 1st pic - hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie" with a laughing and a heart emoji.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's perfect winter pictures here:

Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared another picture of her family that featured herself, Nick and their daughter Malti. The family visited an aquarium in the Los Angeles. In the picure, Nick can be seen holding Malti. Priyanka hid her daughter's face with a white heart emoji, while sharing the picture on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post, "Family" with a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2022. Priyanka, whose last Bollywood film was 2019's The Sky Is Pink, will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Priyanka will also be seen in the Russo brothers' drama series Citadel and James C Strouse's Love Again, also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the lead roles.