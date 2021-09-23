Priyanka Chopra Shares Pictures From Private Screening Of Romance-drama 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share that she was at a private screening of her upcoming film, Text For You. The film is touted to be a romantic drama, it will be helmed by Jim Strouse. Apart from Bollywood’s Priyanka Chopra starring in the film, Celine Dion, Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also take on pivotal roles.

Priyanka Chopra at private screening of 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shoot for her next film, Text For You. The actor shared a glimpse of the private screening of the film that she was a part of. The White Tiger actor posted a picture of a cinema hall and tagged her co-stars in her Instagram story.

See Priyanka Chopra's story here

Priyanka had earlier taken to her social media account to share a picture of herself and announce that she had wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film. In the caption, she thanked the cast and crew as she smiled from ear to ear in her post. The Barfi actor's caption read, "That’s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies."

All about 'Text For You'

The upcoming film will revolve around a woman, who loses her fiancé, but she keeps flooding his old phone number with romantic messages. The woman later develops a bond with the current owner of the phone. It is later revealed that he is going through heartbreak as similar as her's.

The global icon will soon be seen opposite Richard Madden, as the duo takes on roles in Citadel. Touted to be a spy thriller, the series, will also feature Stanley Tucci, Roland Moller and Sara Martins. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The much-loved actor was recently in the news after she was roped in for the reality series, The Activist. The show focused on competition between social activists and their campaigns, which would be judged by a panel.

After receiving heaps of backlash, CBS changed the format of the show into a documentary. It is after this that Chopra released a statement to apologise to those who were hurt by her involvement in the show. She wrote, "The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly."

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)