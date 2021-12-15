Priyanka Chopra Showers Love On Nick; Calls Him 'most Inspirational Guy' After Her Dad

Priyanka Chopra's special bond with the Jonas family and husband Nick has always been the talk of the town. The actor is seemingly so fond of her husband and singer Nick Jonas that she can't stop praising him in interviews. In her recent one with Access, The Sky Is Pink star called Nick her 'champion.'

In PeeCee's Access' interview for her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, the Quantico actress gave her fans some insights into her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas and revealed that he is the most inspirational guy after her dad.

"My husband's very special. He's the most encouraging man, after my dad that I've probably come across and one of my biggest champions," Priyanka was quoted as saying.

Priyanka also revealed that the Sucker star frequently visits her on her sets and supports her work routine and the duo spend a good time together. She then went on and also stated that her husband is her biggest support and he is her cheerleader. Adding to which she said :

"What makes my husband, to me, the most special is how much of a champion of mine he is."

Priyanka and Nick never hold back on praising each other:

Priyanka and Nick have been married to each other for almost 3 years. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018 in Jodhpur and since then they have been treating their fans with some amazing couple goal pictures on their social media handles.

Singer Nick Jonas recently during the Jonas Brothers concert, praised actor and singer wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While addressing the audience with his brothers- Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the singer talked about Priyanka. Several videos from the concert are surfaced online.Here take a look:

In one of the clips, Nick can be seen calling his wife, 'a perfect life partner.' The duo never fails to amaze the audience with their adorable post's on their social media handles and they keep sharing heartfelt notes for each other. Recently the duo opened up on celebrating their anniversary together and how they spent the night together in London where Nick was with Priyanka almost for almost the entire day.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra shared posts in her Sati look from her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. The film is all set to hit the screens on 22 December 2021 worldwide.

IMAGE:AP