Priyanka Chopra slams journo asking her 'contribution' to movies to present Oscar nominees

Priyanka Chopra Jonas added to the numerous feats of her career, becoming the first Indian to present the Oscar nominations on Monday, alongside husband Nick Jonas. However, there seemed to be some who were not pleased with the selection of presenters, and one of them was an international journalist who questioned their ‘contribution to movies’. The journalist received a befitting response from the’Desi Girl’, making even celebrities laud her.

Priyanka Chopra slams journalist for jibe on ‘qualificaitons’

An Australia and New Zealand-based Entertainment reporter Peter Ford took a dig at Nick Jonas and Priyanka on Twitter by posting a photo of their moment from the Academy Awards presentation. Starting with ‘no disrespect’, he stated that he was not sure about ‘their contribution’ to the movies that ‘qualifies’ them to be announcing Oscar nominees.

Priyanka was not pleased and shared a video of an online list of her work and wrote that she would love to know his ‘thoughts' on ‘what qualifies someone.’ The Mary Kom star handed out 60+ film credentials for his ‘adept consideration.’

Actor Ashish Chowdhry, Hairstylist-filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani was among those who praised Priyanka for the reply.

Haha and there’s @Google for the man.

Also, what about the ‘dis’credentials he’s earned with such a loose statement.ðŸ˜‚

People should be happy for other people. That’s what makes the world a better place. @priyankachopra and @nickjonas you guys are a top pick!!ðŸ‘ŒðŸ» https://t.co/YTY69M8AX5 — ASHISH CHOWDHRY (@AshishChowdhry) March 17, 2021

Screenwriter-editor Apurva Asrani too highlighted PeeCee’s work, including 13 of them as producers and the last one, The White Tiger bagging Oscar and BAFTA nominations. He also shared her featuring on the Most Powerful Women lists and her book featuring on the best seller list.

Qualify?ðŸ˜² Priyanka Chopra has acted in 80 movies, served as producer on 13--the last one bagged a BAFTA & an Oscar nomination. She is among Time's 100 most influential people & Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women. Her memoir just reached The New York Times Best Seller list! https://t.co/cMVe38uqI5 — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) March 16, 2021

The journalist, however defended his statement, and admitted not being aware about her achievements, but termed her contribution to Hollywood as ‘minimal’ and that it was not about Bollywood. He did not mince words in calling Nick Jonas’ contribution to the film industry as ‘zero.’

The White Tiger bags Oscar nomination

Apart from becoming the first Indian to present Oscar nominations, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became one of the few Indian producers to be nominated for the Academy Awards as The White Tiger was nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category. Apart from fans, numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan had hailed the achievement. Her fans were proud about the honour, and hoped that she also goes on to become the first Indian to be nominated in the Best Actress category.

