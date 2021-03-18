Priyanka Chopra Talks About Why She Decided To "address Her Life" During A Chat With Oprah

The promo video of the latest Oprah Winfrey interview featuring her newest guest, Priyanka Chopra has made it to the digital realm. As one will see in the promo video of Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey interview below, the actor is revealing the motivating factors behind her writing her recently-released memoir, "Unfinished" and what made her ultimately take the decision of publicly addressing her life. In addition to the same, the promo hints at the fact that several topics will be touched upon during the upcoming conversation between Priyanka Chopra and Oprah Winfrey. Read on to see the video post.

The promo video of Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey's interview:

The contents of the teaser of Priyanka Chopra's Oprah Winfrey interview:

While talking about what made her finally pen down her memoir, she can be heard saying that, "I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before as much. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. So, I think that really helped me address my life. I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life"

A little about one of the chapters from Unfinished:

One of the several incidents that Priyanka Chorpa Jonas spoke about in Unfinished was the time when the global superstar of today was demanded to show her undergarments by a director, who was allegedly working on a seductive song sequence with her. The reasoning that was reportedly provided by the director was that the display of her nether regions was actually going to serve as a selling point for the song and the film at large.

Unfinished also reveals that the actor quit the project the very next day after the director said those words. The star, who did not reveal the name of the film or its director, went on to share that one of her co-actors of her next film, who is a superstar today, came to her rescue after the former got a whiff of the situation. As per the book, it so happened that the very same director showed up on the sets of her next film in order to confront her, and that's when the superstar came into the picture. Moments after the superstar had a conversation with the aforementioned director in private, he came out and spoke to The White Tiger star in a calm manner and implied that all is well now.

What is she up to right now?

As far as her projects of the past, she is enjoying the positive response that two of her most recent releases, namely We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, have received. As far as her future projects are concerned, she will be seen in the fourth instalment of the Matrix film series, starring Keanu reeves. More details regarding her upcoming projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.