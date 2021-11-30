Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra To Dua Lipa, Who Wore What To The British Fashion Awards 2021

The British Fashion Awards 2021 took place on November 29 and hosted celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Addison Rae, Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld and others.

Billie Piper
1/10
Image: Instagram/@billiepiper

Billie Piper arrived at the British Fashion Awards. in a grey-ish silver gown, which she paired with elegant silver heels and a pearl necklace.

Lily Allen
2/10
Image: Instagram/@lilyallenfan

Singer-songwriter Lily Allen donned a silver outfit with a collar and wore her hair in a bun as she posed for a picture.

Priyanka Chopra
3/10
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra stunned in an outfit with a floral print, that stood out on a classy black background and was joined by her husband Nick, who wore a black suit with hints of red.

Alexa Chung
4/10
Image: Instagram/@alexachung

Alexa Chung wore a pastel yellow gown and black lace gloves to the 2021 British Fashion Awards.

Tan France
5/10
Image: Instagram/@tanfrance

Tan France wore an off-white jacket and pants, which he wore with a simple white polo-neck shirt and shoes.

Gabrielle Union
6/10
Image: Instagram/@gabunion

Gabrielle Union stole the show with her neon green gown at the British Fashion Awards.

Ophelie Guillermand
7/10
Image: Instagram/@ophelieguillermand

Model Ophelie Guillermand wore a black dress with ruffles and glitter at the prestigious event.

Hailee Steinfeld
8/10
Image: Instagram/@ haileesteinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a black one-piece with silver polka dots. She showed off the backless outfit as she posed for a picture.

Dua Lipa
9/10
Image: Instagram/@dualipa

Dua Lipa wore a simple and elegant off-shoulder black gown to the event.

Addison Rae
10/10
Image: Instagram/@addisonraee

He's All That star Addison Rae wore a combination of baby pink, silver and black at the 2021 British Fashion Awards.

