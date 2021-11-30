Priyanka Chopra To Dua Lipa, Who Wore What To The British Fashion Awards 2021

Quick links:
Billie Piper arrived at the British Fashion Awards. in a grey-ish silver gown, which she paired with elegant silver heels and a pearl necklace.
Singer-songwriter Lily Allen donned a silver outfit with a collar and wore her hair in a bun as she posed for a picture.
Priyanka Chopra stunned in an outfit with a floral print, that stood out on a classy black background and was joined by her husband Nick, who wore a black suit with hints of red.
Alexa Chung wore a pastel yellow gown and black lace gloves to the 2021 British Fashion Awards.
Tan France wore an off-white jacket and pants, which he wore with a simple white polo-neck shirt and shoes.
Model Ophelie Guillermand wore a black dress with ruffles and glitter at the prestigious event.
Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a black one-piece with silver polka dots. She showed off the backless outfit as she posed for a picture.
