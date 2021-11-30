Priyanka Chopra To Dua Lipa, Who Wore What To The British Fashion Awards 2021

Last Updated: 30th November, 2021 22:55 IST

Hailee Steinfeld stunned in a black one-piece with silver polka dots. She showed off the backless outfit as she posed for a picture.

Priyanka Chopra stunned in an outfit with a floral print, that stood out on a classy black background and was joined by her husband Nick, who wore a black suit with hints of red.

Singer-songwriter Lily Allen donned a silver outfit with a collar and wore her hair in a bun as she posed for a picture.

Billie Piper arrived at the British Fashion Awards. in a grey-ish silver gown, which she paired with elegant silver heels and a pearl necklace.

