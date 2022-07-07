Priyanka Chopra To Play Punjabi Woman In Upcoming Rom-com Alongside Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra is all set to go back to her Punjabi roots in an upcoming Hollywood romantic-comedy co-starring Mindy Kaling. The Quantico star will take on the role of Kaling's Punjabi cousin in the project that will revolve around a big fat Indian wedding. In a recent conversation with Forbes, Mindy spilt beans on her first collaboration with Chopra while discussing the representation of Asians in her projects.

Priyanka Chopra to play Punjabi Woman in a rom-com alongside Mindy Kaling

Discussing the 'diverse representation' of the Asian culture, Mindy mentioned, "We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern Indian. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?"

She then spoke about the duo's upcoming collaboration, wherein Priyanka will be seen as a Punjab woman from India while Mindy will play an 'Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast'. She added, "It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together." For the unversed, Mindy Kaling has received rave responses for South Asian representation in her high-school teen drama, Never Have I Ever, the third season of which will release soon on Netflix.

What's on Priyanka Chopra's work front?

Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, which also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead role. It is being led by Russo Brothers. Apart from this, she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in an all-girls road trip adventure film Jee Le Zaraa. She has other Hollywood projects like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline.

(Image: @oystaplay/Instagram)