Priyanka Chopra To Present At Billboard Music Awards 2021 As Nick Jonas Gets Injured

As Nick Jonas sustains serious injuries, his wife actor Priyanka Chopra has stepped up to take his place as a presenter at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. According to a report by Page Six, the actor has flown down to Los Angeles from London. Since she had very little time in LA she decided that she want to spend it with her husband.

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 is one of the first award ceremonies to take place live after the coronavirus pandemic.The award show will take place on Sunday night, May 23, 2021. According to Billboard, Nick Jonas was scheduled to not only present an award, but also host the event. For the last three years, singer Kelly Clarkson has been hosting the award show. Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have presented together in the past at the Oscars 2021.

The presenters at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 include Kathryn Hahn, Swizz Beatz, Dixie D'Amelio, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Padma Lakshmi, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Rel Howery, Lena Waithe, and Leslie Odom, Jr. Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, BTS, Migos, Doja Cat, SZA, and many others will be performing at the BBMAs 2021 this weekend.

What happened to Nick Jonas?

According to a report by TMZ, Nick Jonas was hospitalised last weekend as he sustained injuries while working on a secret project. In an episode of The Voice, Nick Jonas revealed that he suffered injuries due to a bike accident. He told the audience that he had cracked a rib along with some bumps and bruises. "I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am", he said before the Top 9 of The Voice could start their performances.

He also gave a special request to fellow judge Blake Shelton saying, "Blake, please don’t make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts." Blake simply joked and told Jonas that he was pretending to gain sympathy points. This season would be Nick Jonas' last as a judge. He will be replaced by singer Ariana Grande for The Voice's next season.

Image: Priyanka Jonas's Instagram

