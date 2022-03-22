Priyanka Chopra To Star In Film Adaptation Of 'Secret Daughter' Alongside Sienna Miller

Fan-favourite actor Priyanka Chopra has taken on roles in several Hollywood films and is all set for her next, in which she will play the leading lady alongside Sienna Miller. The duo will be seen in the film adaptation of the novel Secret Daughter, penned down by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. According to reports by Deadline, the film will be helmed by Singaporean director Anthony Chen.

Priyanka Chopra's next Hollywood film

The popular actor will soon be seen in Anthony Chen's adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel, Secret Daughter. She will be joined by Sienna Miller, in the upcoming film about two very different women, who are connected by a child. The novel was all about Somer, a newlywed, who learns she will never be able to have a child of her own. The other woman in the novel is Kavita, who the same year, decides to give away her newborn daughter, as she thinks it is for the best. Kavita thinks about her daughter every day, who was soon adopted from an orphanage in Mumbai and connects the two women. As she grows up, she wishes to discover her roots and goes back to India.

Priyanka Chopra films

Last seen in Matrix Resurrections, the actor will also take on a role in Citadel, created by the Russo brothers. She will be joining the ensemble cast including Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, Ashleigh Cummings, Richard Madden and more. She will also be seen in Text For You, which is touted to be a romantic drama. The film will be helmed by Jim Strouse and will also star Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili. Celine Dion, Sam Heughan and others in lead roles. The film revolves around a woman who loses her fiancé, who continues to message his number and send romantic texts to it. She then forms a bond with the new owner of the phone and discovers that he is also in the same situation as her.

The actor will soon be making her Bollywood comeback as well with the film Jee Le Zara, in which she will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be the industry's first female-led road trip movie and fans can't wait to see the fan-favourite actors on the big screen.