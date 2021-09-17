Priyanka Chopra Wishes Husband Nick On His 29th B'day; Jonas Brothers Pour In Love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently celebrating as the American pop star rang into his 29th birthday. Nick Jonas turned 29 years old on September 16. He received warm wishes from the music industry and even Bollywood. While love was pouring on the American musician, Priyanka Chopra surprised him by paying him a visit in Farmington, Pennsylvania. She also penned a special note for her husband on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a romantic photo with her husband, Nick Jonas. The picture saw Priyanka hugging Nick from behind while he kissed her on her cheek. The Quantico actor was wearing a yellow outfit while Nick donned a grey t-shirt and black bottoms. The photo also featured Nick Jonas' birthday decor with a square pole that read "Happy birthday Nick" and several white, silver and golden balloons. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you. 😍🙏🏽." Nick Jonas shared the same photo and revealed Priyanka surprised him He wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone.".

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a few years. Since then, the couple has been living in California. Currently, the two are busy with their work commitments. While Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming projects, Nick is busy with his band's concert, Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour.

Jonas Brothers send in love-filled wishes to Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas also received love-filled birthday wishes from his siblings Kevin and Joe Jonas. Kevin Jonas took to his Instagram to share a monochrome photo with Nick Jonas. In the caption, he mentioned how they would celebrate Nick's birthday in Nashville at their concert. He wrote, "Happy birthday @nickjonas! Can’t wait to celebrate you in Nashville tonight! 🎉🎉🎉". On the other hand, Joe Jonas shared a photo with Nick on his Instagram stories. The Camp Rock star added a funny filter with a funnier caption. He wrote, "Happy birthday to someone who's like a brother to me. Love you so much! Keep being awesome".

Image: AP