Priyanka Chopra Wishes 'love Birds' Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Bajirao Mastani actress Priyanka Chopra was all love for in-laws Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The love between the 'Jonas sisters' has been evident on social media and public appearance as the in-laws have often been spotted singing praises of each other publicly. Completing two years of their life together, check out Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding anniversary wishes by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and more.

Priyanka Chopra sends wishes on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding anniversary

Cake by the Ocean singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner got married on the 29th of June, 2019 in Paris, France. Celebrating their 2 years together, the couple shared several unseen pictures of their wedding day on social media. Receiving an outpour of wishes on social media, added to the mix was Priyanka Chopra who took to her Instagram story to share a loving picture of the couple and wrote, 'Happy anniversary love birds', with a white heart emoji.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG

Following the suit, younger brother Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram story to share a picture from Joe Jonas' wedding pictures and wished the couple on their special day. Eldest brother Kevin Jonas was not far behind as he shared a monochrome picture of the couple to send out a doting wish. Take a look at what Joe Jonas had to say about his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Pic Credit: Nick Jonas IG

Pic Credit: Kevin Jonas IG

Joe Jonas' wedding pictures

The couple stunned the world with their unique first wedding as they jetted off to Las Vegas on the 1st of May to get married in a unique ceremony where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their wedding. Fans were in awe of Sophie Turner's wedding dress as she donned a white jumpsuit for the ceremony. However, the couple had a second wedding where the bride donned a beautiful white gown.

Joe Jonas took to his Instagram to share several unseen snippets for their wedding night where the actress wore a comfortable white dress. Captioning the post as '2 Years Of Party Times', the pictures showed the Jonas Brothers band performing at the function and DJ Diplo playing at the wedding. Take a look at the pictures uploaded by the singer.

IMAGE- PRIYANKA CHOPRA & JOE JONAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.