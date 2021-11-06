Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick's 'cool Dad' Brother Kevin Jonas On B'day; Guess What She Sent

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are much close to their family. From spending time with each other to attending the Jonas Brothers' concerts, the entire Jonas family often comes together. As Nick Jonas' eldest brother Kevin Jonas rang into his 34th birthday on November 5, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showered him with warm wishes.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note for her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas. The actor shared a monochrome photo of Kevin Jonas from a concert. In her wish, she called Kevin Jonas "Cool dad." Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday to this cool dad Kevin Jonas[sic]." "Sending so much love on your special day[sic]," she added. On the other hand, Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram handle to wish Kevin Jonas. The singer shared a still from their concert and wrote, "Happy birthday to my big bro @kevinjonas. Love you dude. I hope this year brings you all the joy in the world[sic]."

A few weeks before the Jonas Brothers' last show of their Remember This Tour, Priyanka, Nick and Kevin Jonas were seen golfing in Arizona, USA. The Quantico star shared a few photos from her trip to the US which also featured Kevin Jonas. She also attended Jonas Brothers' concert.

Danielle Jonas' wish for Kevin

Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas also wished the singer with an adorable video. Danielle shared a clip of her throwing confetti on Kevin. Sharing the video, Danielle wrote, "Happy Birthday Babe! My life wouldn’t be the same without you. So here’s to you. To your kindness, your strength, your brilliance, and your everlasting charm. Wish I was with you celebrating happy birthday[sic]." Kevin and Danielle Jonas tied the knot in 2009. The couple is parents to two daughters Valentina Angelina Jonas and Alena Rose Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel, alongside Game Of Thrones fame Richard Madden. The actor will also star in the fourth instalment of the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix and Celine Dion's romance drama Text For You. Priyanka will also share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zara. The film will mark Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

(Image: PTI/AP)