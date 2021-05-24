Priyanka Chopra's Appreciation Post To Lee Seung-gi Dating Lee Da-in: Recap Of The Day

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From Priyanka Chopra penning an appreciation post for husband Nick Jonas to Korean actor Lee Seung-gi dating Lee Da-in, many events made headlines on May 24, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Priyanka Chopra's post for Nick Jonas

The White Tiger actor took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note for her husband who was recently injured while filming. She wrote, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" She also shared her look from the Billboard Awards wherein she had replaced Nick as the presenter.

Korean singer Lee Seung-gi dating Lee Da-in

Lee Da-in's agency, 9ato Entertainment confirmed the news that he and singer Lee Seung-gi are dating. The couple got close to each other over their love for golf and acting as well. They have been getting to know each other for the past six months.

[BREAKING] Singer/Actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Da In are in a relationship https://t.co/RKmOB99sqp — allkpop (@allkpop) May 24, 2021

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spotted kissing Tessa Thompson

Pictures of director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora kissing Tessa Thomson have surfaced on social media. The three of them are sitting on Waititi's balcony in Sydney after they spent the night partying. In one of the pictures, Taika is sitting in between Rita and Thompson.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

The Weeknd and BTS win big at the Billboard Music Awards

Canadian singer The Weeknd won 10 awards at the BBMAs 2021. He took home the trophies in the top male artist, top R&B artist and top Hot 100 artist categories. His album After Hours won the top R&B album award. Korean pop band BTS won in the Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist categories among others.

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Chrissy Teigen

Pete Davidson recently appeared on Saturday Night Live. During his segment, he took a dig at model Chrissy Teigen and mentioned that she was out of their lives during the pandemic. He was referring to her Twitter account being activated over the banter she had with Courtney Stodden.

