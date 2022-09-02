Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' To Be 2nd-most Expensive Show Ever Made Due To Cost Overruns

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra-starrer show Citadel is set to be the second most expensive show ever made. However, a series that has unwittingly grown to be among the most expensive shows ever created is plagued by expense overruns and creative disagreements. As per the sources by The Hollywood Reporter, due to differences in vision, half of the creative team exited the show in between which resulted in a round of expensive reshoots.

Multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that differences in vision led to the exit of half the creative team and has forced the show — a spy thriller that is meant to launch local spinoffs — into a round of expensive reshoots. According to the reports, the web series, which had cost at least $160 million net, would now incur an extra $75 million in costs, making it the second-most costly show ever produced.

It is pertinent to note that Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has the distinction of being the most expensive television series ever made. The cost of the rights alone was $250 million, and the cost of season 1 is estimated to be at least $465 million. This is when the costs and reshoots started to skyrocket.

Citadel is a co-production between The Russo brothers’ AGBO banner and Midnight Radio. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio serve as writers and executive producers of the series.

Moreover, apart from Richard Madden, Priyanka will be joining the star-studded cast that also includes Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, and Ashleigh Cummings. While the plot of the show is still kept under wraps, it is described as action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

