Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'can't Wait For 2023' After Amazing 2022

Nick Jonas started his New Year with a treat for his fans by posting a 2022 wrap-up reel that included many unseen pictures and videos of his private and professional life. Sharing the Instagram reel, Nick Jonas wrote, "What a year! Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings. Happy New Year to you all.”

The reel started with Nick playing golf, followed by an adorable photo of Malti's footprint with her date of birth, and a picture of Malti's tiny hand on Priyanka Chopra's face. The singer had a mashup of the songs 'I Like Me Better' and 'Raataan Lambiyan' playing in the background.

The clip featured several pictures featuring his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The montage also had a clip of Priyanka dancing in a red dress on a beach with him during her 40th birthday celebrations in Mexico.

The video showed an unseen photo of Nick carrying Malti in his arms and a clip of Priyanka and Nick's Holi celebrations at their LA home. It also showed Nick with his parents and brothers.

See Nick Jonas’ Instagram post here

PC reacts to hubby’s post:

Priyanka shared her husband’s heartwarming post on her Instagram Stories by saying, “C u soon 2023.”

How Nick and Priyanka celebrated Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared adorable family pictures ahead of Christmas with an interesting caption. In the first of the three pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing for a mirror selfie, while Nick can be seen using his phone. In the next two pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding her daughter Malti, who can be seen wearing an adorable yellow winter outfit.

More about Nick and Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2022. Priyanka, whose last Bollywood film was 2019's 'The Sky Is Pink,' will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa,' also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Priyanka will also be seen in the Russo brothers' drama series 'Citadel' and James C Strouse's 'Love Again,' also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the lead roles.