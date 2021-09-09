Priyanka Chopra's 'Matrix 4' Glimpse Leaves Celebs In Awe; Actor Hints At What's In Store

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's international career has grown leaps and bounds since her venture into Hollywood with Quantico. Not just has she been gone on to work with the top stars of the film industry, she has also been associated with films having an iconic legacy.

After Baywatch, the actress' latest association is with the Matrix franchise, which she teased with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra on Matrix 4 venture

Priyanka had teased Matrix 4 by sharing a video where one could see two tablets in blue and red colours. The tablets then extend into the familiar green code associated with the franchise, before it is informed that the trailer is set to be unveiled on Thursday.

PeeCee wrote that it was 'almost time' to take the pill. Stating the 'choice is yours', she urged her followers to click the link in the bio and experience it themselves.

The post left celebrities of the film industry in awe and among those to shower her with heart, flame, and clapping emojis were Sonali Bendre Behl, Huma Qureshi, Esha Gupta, among others.

Actor-host Mini Mathur wrote, 'Oh My God' and 'mad cool' and that she wished to see what the Mary Kom star brought to the film.

Priyanka Chopra stated that she was just a 'small fish in a huge pond'. She added that she was happy to get the opportunity and love by being associated with the movie.

The link that Priyanka shared features viewers getting the opportunity to choose one of the two pills. Both the pills, one that shows the time 1.48 PM and the other, 1.49 PM, features numerous action-packed visuals, that add to the mystery associated with the movie.

The fourth installment of Matrix is reportedly titled Matrix Resurrections. The movie has been produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. The film features Keanu Reeves as the protagonist and it also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci.

As per reports, the movie gears up for release on December 22, 2021. It is also likely to stream on HBO Max around the same time.