Priyanka Chopra's New Selfie From 'Citadel' Sets Is 90% Hair; See Photo

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a sneak peek into her look from the upcoming action-packed spy series Citadel. The actor, who is currently shooting for the international web show in London, posted selfies of her from the sets on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actor shared a couple of selfies revealing her look from the show. In the first picture, the actor can be seen winking and pouting at the camera with her hair open. Dressed in a green and black striped top, she looked all pretty. While in another selfie, PeeCee is all smiles for the camera. She captioned these pictures and wrote, “When your hair is 90% of your selfie… #citadel[sic].”

Priyanka surprises husband Nick Jonas on his birthday

PeeCee recently flew down from London to Los Angeles to surprise her husband and singer Nick Jonas by throwing him a house party. Smitten by PeeCee’s gesture, Nick shared a loved-up photo and showered all the love on her for making his day special. Alongside, he wrote, "She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone[sic]."

Priyanka apologies for participating in The Activist

Priyanka made headlines over her apologies for participation in the CBS show, The Activist. The actor was listed as one of the hosts in the show but in the wake of social media backlash she stepped out. Taking to Instagram, the actor issued an apology saying that she is sorry that her participation in the show disappointed many.

Apart from Priyanka, Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough and American singer-songwriter Usher were also chosen as the hosts. However, CBS has now decided to change the show’s format to a one-time documentary. Since the initial format which was supposed to be a planned reality competition show received flak for being insensitive and tone-deaf.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen alongside Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix: Resurrections. Her lined-up projects include Citadel with Richard Madden, Text For You with sam Heughan, and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

