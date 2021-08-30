As Priyanka Chopra was seen essaying a pivotal role in the 2020 Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez, the director of the film talked about Netflix’s reaction to the movie. According to Rodriguez, Netflix was surprised to see how well the movie behaved.

The We Can Be Heroes director told Collider how Netflix had approached him for the movie after the success of his movie series Spy Kids.

Netflix amazed by reaction to ‘We Can Be Heroes’

Interacting with Collider during Comic-Con, Rodriguez said, "My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they're action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment. Netflix came to me because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service. They said 'Could you make a series of films that do that?' And I said, 'I'd love to!'.”

When the director was asked about whether he would be co-directing Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles for Disney+, he said that he loved making those movies and talked about how adults would have a great time watching it as well. He even spoke about how his own children worked on his movies and mentioned that it was a family affair.

As his movie, We Can Be Heroes was a massive hit, he revealed that Netflix was surprised to see how the film behaved. “They've been shocked at how well it's kept doing. They call it unstoppable. They've never seen any movie behave like that. It just will not stop. Kids will just not stop watching it. And I think it happened with the Spy Kids movies, but you couldn't ever keep track of it, because you can’t tell how many times kids watch it on VCR or watch on Disney channel," he said, adding, "Now with their metrics, they can tell how many times a household is watching something again and again, through completion. Which a lot of the times when it's been a big opening weekend, it didn't mean people actually watched the whole movie. It means they watched five minutes or more.” Talking about the completion and repeat rate of the movie, Rodriguez said that it was high because the kids watched it in the morning before school and after school every day. He added that kids wanted a sequel as they crave the empowerment and those movies "just hit those buttons."

(Image: Robert Rodriguez/Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)