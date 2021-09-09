Priyanka In 'Matrix 4', Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' First Date: H-wood Recap For Sept 9

'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer OUT: Neo Crosses Paths With Priyanka Chopra

The trailer of the highly anticipated fourth instalment of the cult classic The Matrix 4 was finally dropped by the makers. After launching the innovative website featuring an interactive and widely divergent first look at the newest instalment, Warner Bros. has finally released the action-packed trailer of The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. Read More.

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her First Date With Shawn Mendes; 'I Was So Nervous'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took a huge leap from friendship when they made their relationship official in the summer of 2019, and have been rock solid since. The couple garnered attention post their collaboration in the superhit track Senorita, post which they were seen indulging in PDA many times. Camila, who recently starred in the romantic musical film, Cinderella was showered with praise by Mendes as he penned a heartfelt note stating how proud he was of her. Read More.

Simu Liu Throws Shade On Stock Photo Company After It Says 'our Door Is Always Open'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took to his Twitter account to share a stock image from the initial days of his career. The actor however threw shade at iStock after they commented on the tweet saying they ‘always believed' in him. He snapped back at them by hinting at the low prices the company pays its models. Read More.

Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Cooke Maroney, Snapped With Baby Bump

Jennifer Lawrence might be looking forward to the release of Don't Look Up, but there's something exciting in her personal life too. The actor is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney!The Hunger Games star even was even snapped stepping out with her baby bump. Read More.

Peter Dinklage Reveals Why He Was Reluctant To Play Tyrion Lannister In ‘Game Of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage rose to fame after he took on the role of Tyrion Lannister in the much-loved drama series Game Of Thrones. At the Telluride Film Festival, the actor opened up about his role in the show and mentioned that he was initially reluctant about playing his part. The actor was promoting his film, Cyrano at the festival, which will also star Haley Bennett. Read More.

Image: Shawn Mendes Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Twitter