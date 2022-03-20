Producers Guild Awards 2022: 'CODA' To 'Summer Of Seoul', Check The Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
IMAGE: Instagram/CodaMovie/LostinFilm
The Producers Guild Awards 2022 has emerged as one of the glitzy starry nights with several big winners. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the night witnessed a spectacular lineup of winners to receive the awards. Among all, CODA came out to be a surprise winner of the marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards.
The film based on the only hearing member of a deaf family surpassed the winning chances of the film The Power of the Dog — and might have repositioned itself as the front-runner for the Best Picture Academy Award. The awards were earlier set to take place on February 26, the night before the SAG Awards. But the Omicron surge forced the postponement of the ceremony. Other notable films that emerged as the winner include Questlove’s Summer of Soul for documentary feature, and the musical juggernaut Encanto for best producers of an animated film.
Apart from this, Steven Spielberg also honoured Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas with the Milestone Award calling the two as “two titans are still just like kids playing in a sandbox” in the pursuit of “creating new stories. Check out the complete list of winners mentioned below.
CODA (WINNER)
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Encanto (WINNER)
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2
Succession (Season 3) (WINNER)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)
The Morning Show (Season 2)
Squid Game (Season 1)
Yellowstone (Season 4)
Ted Lasso (Season 2) (WINNER)
Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)
Hacks (Season 1)
Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)
Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Dopesick
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers (WINNER)
8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All The Way
The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1) (WINNER)
60 Minutes (Season 54)
Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)
Queer Eye (Season 6)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8) (WINNER)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13) (WINNER)
America’s Got Talent (Season 16)
Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
Top Chef (Season 18)
The Voice (Season 20)
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (WINNER)
Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In The Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple As Water
Writing With Fire
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.