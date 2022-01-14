Producers Guild Awards 2022 Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases; Check New Schedule

As COVID cases continue to skyrocket across the world, concerns about the possibility of another lockdown loom large. In such a scenario, several big events have been either cancelled or postponed. A rapid spike in the cases has postponed the dates of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards will not be held on the scheduled date, which is, February 26. The ceremony will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Taking to its Twitter handle, the Producers Guild Award of America has tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: The 33rd annual #PGAAwards has been postponed." Giving further details, it added, "The ceremony, originally scheduled for February 26, will now take place on March 19. The venue — the Fairmont Century Plaza — remains the same."

According to the Deadline, the nominations for the Children's, sports, and short-form categories have been shifted to January 18 due to the postponement. Now, the winners in those aforementioned categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ Nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York the week of March 15. The voting windows, eligibility, and future nominations announcements will not be changed.

Given concerns of COVID-19 and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was scheduled for January 9, 2022, was also postponed to late February or March 2022. According to a report by Variety, the Critics Choice Association has issued a note to the members, which stated that both vaccines and boosters of all attendees and staff are mandatory when it is rescheduled.

List of events that got canceled or postponed amid COVID

Other awards and events that got canceled due to COVID-19 are Under the Radar Festival at New York City’s The Public Theater, Slamdance Film Festival, Rotterdam Film Festival, National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Dune Home Entertainment Release Party in L.A., Critics Choice Awards, Governors Awards Ceremony, The Book of Boba Fett Special Screening at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre, BAFTA Tea Party, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, and more.

