Production Designer Roy Christopher Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Roy Christopher is known for his work on Academy Award telecast and shows which include Welcome Back, Kotter, Murphy Brown, and Wings and Frasier. Throughout his career, he won 10 Emmys for his production and artwork. The designer passed away at the age of 85. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he died in his sleep in West Hollywood on February 2.

Also Read: 'Coming Home' writer Robert C Jones passes away at the age of 84

Roy Christopher's death

The art designer is survived by his wife, Dorothy and brother Kenneth. As per the publication, The President of Art Director’s Guild said that Christopher was a legendary designer and gentleman who raised the bars excellence in production design through his career. He did it also by mentoring the next generation. He further added that Roy was a major influence in the popular culture.

Also Read: Christopher Plummer passes away; 'saddened' celebs pay tribute to 'one of the greats'

Roy Christopher's life

The art designer was born on Dec. 27, 1935, in Fresno, California. He graduated from California State University Fresno in 1957 and began his career as a designer. He started working in 1970 as an art director in The Name of the Game and in the same year he also worked in Jack Benny’s 20th Anniversary TV Special. In 1979, he landed a job of creating a concept design for 51st Annual Academy Awards.

Throughout his career, he won 10 Emmy awards for the Oscars in the year - 1981, 1984, 1986, 1990, 1999, 2003, 2006 and 2008. He also went on to win trophies for NBC's The Richard Pryor Show in 1978 and for NBC's Frasier in the year 2004. In the same year, he also won the lifetime achievement award by the Art Director's Guild and in 2017 he was admitted to Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Also Read: Allan Burns, Emmy-winning screenwriter & producer, passes away at 85

Roy Christopher's movies and TV series include all four seasons of ABC's Welcome Back, Kotter. All 11 seasons of Frasier, NBC's Wings, 10 seasons of the original Murphy Brown, and many more. In an interview with Television Academy, Roy opened up on how he preferred television because of the speed and the people. He also said that he loves challenges. In another interview, he expressed his dreams of teaching the designers how to read the script and work on it. He also wanted them to learn the art of designing.

Also Read: Cicely Tyson passes away at 96: 10 of her most memorable TV show performances

Promo Image Credit: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.