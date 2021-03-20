Quavo Addresses Cheating Rumours Amid Split With Saweetie In Series Of Tweets

Quavo and Saweetie recently confirmed that they had broken up after 2 years of being together. But Quavo and Saweetie's break-up turned sour as Saweetie hinted that Quavo cheated on her in a recent tweet. Quavo soon addressed the rumours and tweeted his side. Get all details of Quavo and Saweetie's split here -

Quavo addresses the cheating allegations by Saweetie

The rumours about Quavo and Saweetie's break-up started circulating after social media users noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Saweetie confirmed their breakup by tweeting "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women". The songstress also made another tweet saying, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation".

Through her tweets, Saweetie hinted that Quavo cheated on her.

Soon after Saweetie tweeted about Quavo's alleged betrayal, the rapper responded to the tweets. He tweeted in response, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best"

The rapper further wrote "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives".

After Quavo posted this on his Twitter, Saweetie replied to his tweet saying 'Take Care'.

The duo started dating back in 2018 after the rapper slid into the songstress DMs. The couple was known for exchanging lavish gifts with each other. The rapper had even gifted The Icy girl singer a customized Bentley as a Christmas gift.

The singer was recently in news for her interview on her ex, Justin Combs' show. In Saweetie's interview with Justin Combs, she was asked various questions regarding her relationship and sexual preferences. Justin Combs and Saweetie dated back in 2016 and parted ways in 2017.

