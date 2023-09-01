Quavo Reassures Fans Amid Concerns Over Xanax Tweet: 'It’s Just Y’all Gotta Listen…'

The Migos rapper Quavo has been making music despite the passing of fellow member Takeoff’s death. Takeoff, who was his nephew, became a victim of a fatal shooting in late 2022, and died at the age of 28. Since then, fans have been concerned over the rapper’s mental health. After they voiced themselves over a post where the rapper is referencing the psychiatric medicine Xanax, he gave a clarification.

3 things you need to know:

The Migos currently features rappers Quavo and Offset.

Quavo released his latest album Rocket Power in August this year.

Rocket Power is an extensive tribute to Takeoff.

Quavo urges fans to pay attention

After his post on X started attracting concerned fans asking him to take care of himself, the rapper spoke with Vibe to issue a clarification. During the address, he said that he is fine, but his fans have to listen to the lyrics so they would no longer confuse them with his actual mental state. He added that he’s simply breaking down his lyrics. He said, “I might say a line, I might say a bar. But if you listen to the album, those are bars and lines that I’m actually displaying on my Twitter.”

(Quavo's post on X was interpreted as a call for help | Image: X)

Quavo opens up about Takeoff’s death

During a conversation with Jamie Crawford Walker after the passing of Takeoff, he said back in July that he is ‘fuelled’ by his death. Quavo said that after his death, he felt that throughout “all the pain, all the hard times, all the times [he] cried and all the times I just made music to pull up,” he tried to take the metaphorical ‘rocket power.’ Rocket Power was released on August 16, and features vocals from Takeoff himself on some tracks. The album is his first since his nephew’s death and pays tribute to him.