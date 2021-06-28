Queen Latifah At BET Awards 2021 To Jensen Teasing 'Supernatural' Prequel: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in the sphere of Hollywood today. From Queen Latifah winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2021 to Jensen Ackles teasing the Supernatural prequel, many events made headlines on June 28, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Bollywood news for the day

Queen Latifah wins big at the BET Awards 2021

Queen Latifah was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Black Entertainment Television Awards 2021. While accepting her award, she got emotional and thanked a lot of people who have been close to her and have supported her career. She extended her thanks to BET and said, “I wanna thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful blackness to thrive, to shine. For we couldn’t get played on the radio in other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places. There was BET, that allowed us to be in our fullness.”

Jensen Ackles teases Supernatural prequel

Jensen Ackles teased the Supernatural prequel last week. Its plot will follow John and Mary Winchester’s, (Sam and Dean's parents) journey from 1972. It will be based 11 years before Mary Winchester's death. Jensen also tweeted in response to an article that speculated the details of the prequel.

Canon? We got you. Figuring that out has been the fun stuff. https://t.co/inN5KrevKV — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 26, 2021

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn to release in September

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn will release in September in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The film will also be accompanied by the trilogy of the franchise. The new edition will be only available in the UK.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome first child

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcomed a baby boy together. Ewan’s daughter Clara took to her social media to share pictures of the newborn as well. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift." Clara's younger sister shared the photos as well and wrote, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie.”

Zendaya at the BET awards 2021

Zendaya paid a tribute to Beyonce at the recent BET awards 2021. The dress that she wore at the awards ceremony was inspired by Beyonce’s outfit from her appearance for the same awards in 2003. Zendaya also shared her look on Instagram.

Image: QUEEN LATIFAH and JENSEN ACKLES’ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.