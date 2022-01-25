Queen Latifah On Chris Noth's Dismissal From 'The Equalizer'; 'Justice Has To Prevail'

Actor Chris Noth has been removed from CBS' show The Equalizer after claims of sexual harassment against him surfaced. A month after his dismissal from the show, his co-star Queen Latifah has now spoken about Noth's removal from the show. Latifah said that Chris' character was an important one on the show and that the team was figuring out how to deal with the character's absence.

Queen Latifah on Chirs Noth's dismissal from 'The Equalizer'

In an interview with People, Queen Latifah spoke about Chris Noth's dismissal from The Equalizer after a series of sexual assault allegations against him were made public. As the allegations surfaced CBS released a statement on December 20 and confirmed that Noth had been removed from the series, which he starred in alongside Latifah.

Opening up about Noth's dismissal, Latifah said, "It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect. That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with. We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character."

She continued and said, "Chris's character obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

Chris Noth sexual harassment allegations

Meanwhile, allegations against Noth first surfaced after an article in The Hollywood Reporter published, in which two women accused him of sexually assaulting them. According to one woman, Noth allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004. Another woman claimed Noth invited her to his New York City apartment in 2015 after they had dinner and drinks.

Noth denied the allegations and in a statement said, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

(Image: Instagram/@theequalizercbs)