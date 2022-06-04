Queen Meets Prince Harry-Meghan's Daughter Lilibet For 1st Time At Platinum Jubilee Event

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations kickstarted on June 2, Thursday, with Queen Elizabeth II stepping onto the Buckingham Palace's balcony as she completed her 70 years on the British throne. The celebrations became even more special this year after the entire royal family came together under the same roof.

Several royal family members, including Princes Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William were in attendance at the event and posed for photos. Reports also suggest that Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry also joined the event on June 3, where the monarch met her granddaughter Lilibet for the first time.

Queen Elizabeth II met her granddaughter Lilibet for first time

As per the reports of Page Six, a close source revealed to the portal that the queen met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, after trooping the colour on June 2. Moreover, reports also suggest that the monarch met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 3-year-old son, Archie. However, she will once again meet the couple's kids at the soon-to-be one-year-old's birthday party that will be held on Saturday.

Reportedly, the 96-year-old monarch will visit Frogmore Cottage next Saturday, which is nearby Windsor Castle where the birthday celebrations are most likely to take place. For her great grand daughter's birthday celebrations, the queen will miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse race at Epsom.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share 1st pic of their daughter Lilibet

For the unversed, Lilibet was born on 4 June 2021 in California to Harry and Meghan. Ever since Lilibet's birth, Harry and Meghan have been residing in Santa Barbara after giving up their royal duties and honours. Last year in December, ahead of Christmas, Meghan and her husband, for the first time shared a glimpse of their newly born daughter Lilibet.

In the photograph, which was shared on their official Christmas card, the couple was featured with their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, and two-year-old son Archie Harrison. The Christmas card read, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family".

Take a look at their daughter Lilibet-

Image: AP/Instagram@alexilubomirski