'Queen': Netizens Shower Love On Viola Davis In 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad trailer dropped on March 27, 2021, and fans could not control their excitement for the upcoming movie. The Suicide Squad cast will see John Cena, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis. According to the trailer's description, the lineup is described as "a collection of the most degenerate delinquents" in DC.

The red band trailer showed The Suicide Squad heading on a rescue mission, organised by Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, at Belle-Reve prison to save Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, only to find out that the prisoner had managed to escape on her own. Waller then asks the team with Harley Quinn to go out on another mission to the island of Corto Maltese. The team is doomed to die if they make any wrong moves.

Viola Davis announced the release of the red band trailer on her Twitter account. Netizens reacted with a big thumbs up for Viola Davis as Amanda Waller in the upcoming movie. They showered her with compliments and called her "Queen" and also expressed their excitement and eagerness to watch the movie.

Netizens react to Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller supremacy — anne (@boioladavis) March 26, 2021

te amo — safiyah (@spearsbeyy) March 26, 2021

Amazing...Really amazing. Can't wait to see it. — Ezekiel Clement (@ezykael) March 26, 2021

Legend. — David Chamorro (@DavidStegen01) March 26, 2021

ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Manuel Santibañez (@TheBoricXuaz) March 26, 2021

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller: Everything to know

Amanda Waller is a widow in the DC comics. She had fled Chicago after her family, including her husband, one of her sons and one of her daughters were murdered. She went on to study political science. Soon after that she became a congressional aide and discovered the Suicide Squad.

Amanda Waller has been shown as an ally and as an antagonist many times in the DC comics. She directs the missions of the Suicide Squad. Unlike the members of the Suicide Squad, Amanda Waller does not possess any supernatural talents but relies on her instincts and strength.

The Suicide Squad is a follow-up/ reboot of Suicide Squad, which was released in 2016, helmed by David Ayer. The movie starred Margot Robbie as Dr Harleen Quinzel or Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Floyd Lawton or Deadshot, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, among others. Viola Davis had played the role of Amanda Waller in the first Suicide Squad movie as well.

Image Courtesy: Viola Davis Instagram