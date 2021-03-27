Last Updated:

'Queen': Netizens Shower Love On Viola Davis In 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer

The Suicide Squad trailer dropped on March 27, 2021, and netizens are all here for Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Read to know their reactions here.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
In frame: Viola Davis, Source: Viola Davis Instagram

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad trailer dropped on March 27, 2021, and fans could not control their excitement for the upcoming movie. The Suicide Squad cast will see John Cena, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Academy Award-winning actor Viola Davis. According to the trailer's description, the lineup is described as "a collection of the most degenerate delinquents" in DC. 

READ | 'Stupendous': Drone video leaves James Gunn amazed, wants to hire video makers

The red band trailer showed The Suicide Squad heading on a rescue mission, organised by Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, at Belle-Reve prison to save Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, only to find out that the prisoner had managed to escape on her own. Waller then asks the team with Harley Quinn to go out on another mission to the island of Corto Maltese. The team is doomed to die if they make any wrong moves. 

READ | Miley Cyrus and James Gunn reminisce over Miley's cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2'

Viola Davis announced the release of the red band trailer on her Twitter account. Netizens reacted with a big thumbs up for Viola Davis as Amanda Waller in the upcoming movie. They showered her with compliments and called her "Queen" and also expressed their excitement and eagerness to watch the movie. 

READ | James Gunn unveils new poster of 'The Suicide Squad' ahead of its trailer release

Netizens react to Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller: Everything to know

Amanda Waller is a widow in the DC comics. She had fled Chicago after her family, including her husband, one of her sons and one of her daughters were murdered. She went on to study political science. Soon after that she became a congressional aide and discovered the Suicide Squad.

Amanda Waller has been shown as an ally and as an antagonist many times in the DC comics. She directs the missions of the Suicide Squad. Unlike the members of the Suicide Squad, Amanda Waller does not possess any supernatural talents but relies on her instincts and strength.

The Suicide Squad is a follow-up/ reboot of Suicide Squad, which was released in 2016, helmed by David Ayer. The movie starred Margot Robbie as Dr Harleen Quinzel or Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Floyd Lawton or Deadshot, Joel Kinnaman as  Colonel Rick Flag, among others. Viola Davis had played the role of Amanda Waller in the first Suicide Squad movie as well. 

Image Courtesy: Viola Davis Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT