'Queer Eye Season 6' Teaser Unveiled By Netflix; Hosts Head To Texas For New Season

On Thursday, November 18, online streaming giant, Netflix took to their official Instagram handle and announced Queer Eye will be returning for its sixth season this December.

The OTT platform teased fans with an exciting promotional video featuring hosts Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown. However, this time around, the hosts will be heading to Texas.

Queer Eye renewed for the sixth season

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Netflix posted a video featuring a country-influenced version of Simone Denny's All Things (Just Keep Getting Better). The new version is crooned by The Voice alum Meghan Linsey and her fiancé, Tyler Cain. The teaser clip shows the Fab Five flaunting their best western-inspired outfits and the group can also be seen partaking in Southern-themed activities like dancing, throwing a lasso, and tossing bails of hay.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series with the same title. The Emmy-winning series was first aired on Netflix in the year 2018. The filming of the sixth season began in the month of March last year before the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the production was put on hold.

Earlier, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bobby Berk had told that the group was able to 'recharge and re-energize' amid the extended break from filming. He said that it also made them 'realize the value of the connection that they had and the good that their show does and the effect that the show has on people's lives and the value of hugging and human connections they had lost over the year.

Berk continued that he believes the novel pandemic has had effect on many people and it has 'reconnected them with what is really important in the world- the people in their lives and the good that they can go out there.' France had previously revealed that the renewed season is 'really special one.'

The 38-year-old told Bustle in the month of June that it is 'special' that they are getting to hear what people have been up to the last year and a half, and how the pandemic has affected their lives 'so greatly.' He further added that he have the 'likes of frontline workers and people who have been truly affected by the pandemic.' Queer Eye Season 6 premieres on Netflix on December 31.

Image: Twitter/@netflix