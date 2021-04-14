Queer Eye's Tan France And Husband Rob France Are Expecting Their First Child

Queer Eye's Tan France and husband Rob France are expecting their first baby via surrogacy. On April 13, Tan took to Instagram and announced the news by sharing a picture of himself with an ultrasound image over his stomach. He couldn’t be happier and penned a short note about the same in his caption. His husband, Rob also took to Instagram and announced the same by sharing an illustration of a baby.

Queer Eye's Tan France and Rob France are expecting their first baby:

Taking to Instagram, Tan France shared a picture in which he was seen shirtless and posed towards the camera with a smile. He kept one of his hand on his chest and the other below his stomach. He added an ultrasound image over his stomach and in his caption, he wrote, “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for soooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much, love.”

Fans and friends were left in awe with his post and one of them wrote, “Tan! Rob! I’m shrieking!!!!! This is the best and most exciting news!!!! I love you guys!!!!” Another commented, “Congrats Tan!! You’ll make such a great parent!” Take a look below.

Rob France shared a black and white illustration of a baby and wrote, “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.” Rob also changed his Instagram profile picture to the baby’s illustration.

Earlier, in an interview with NPR's Terry Gross, Tan France had revealed that he always wanted to be a father. He wanted children since he was 19 or 20 and if he had a stable relationship at that age, he would have desperately tried to have children. He added that surrogacy for gay men costs a lot, but yet he wants to have six children.

(Promo Image source: Tan France Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.