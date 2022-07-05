Quentin Tarantino & His Wife Daniella Blessed With Second Child; 'a Little Sister To Leo'

While Americans were busy celebrating their Independence Day, director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick had another reason to celebrate. The much-loved pair recently embarked on a new chapter of their life after they welcomed their second child into the world on July 2. Reportedly, Tarantino and Daniella became parents to a baby girl, whose name they have not disclosed yet.

Quentin Tarantino & his wife Daniella become parents

As per a report by People, the 59-year-old filmmaker and his 38-year-old singer wife are currently reaping the joys of parenthood after they welcomed their daughter home over the weekend. The couple announced Daniella's pregnancy back in February. The joint statement shared by the couple read, "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child."

For the unversed, the couple already shares a son named Leo who was born in February 2020. The two first met in the year 2009 and sparked dating rumours when the filmmaker was busy promoting his film Inglourious Basterds. Post which Tarantino and Daniella tied the knot in November 2018 in a ceremony which was attended by the filmmaker's close friends like Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth.

Quentin Tarantino opens up about his son's name

Earlier there were speculations that Quentin Tarantino named his first child after actor Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom the director has worked in films like Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the ace filmmaker later cleared the air around the rumour and clarified that there is no truth to the news.

Talking about why Tarantino named his son Leo, the filmmaker told Jimmy Kimmel, "We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion."

(Image: @k_billys.tarantino_news/Instagram)