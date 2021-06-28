Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Retirement Plan, Says He's Given His 'everything' To Career

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently opened up about his wish to retire after his next film, yet again, because he thinks he has given his "everything" to his three-decade-long career. In his latest interaction with Bill Maher on the latter's HBO Max show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Quentin reiterated wanting to retire and revealed that he believes one should bid adieu to their career when it is at its peak. During his interview with the show host, the 58-year-old also admitted that he had "considered" directing a reboot of his iconic 1992 film Reservoir Dogs but eventually rejected the idea.

Quentin Tarantino doesn't plan on changing his decision of retiring after his next film

Quentin Tarantino recently appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher to promote his upcoming novel, which is based on his last directorial venture, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The eponymous novel by the renowned filmmaker is all set to hit the stands tomorrow, i.e. June 29, 2021. Ahead of its release, Quentin was interviewed by Bill for his HBO Max show, wherein he confirmed his retirement plan after enjoying a "really long career" in Hollywood.

During their interaction, Bill told Quentin, "You're too young to quit and you're at the top of your game." In his response, the award-winning director quipped, "That's why I want to quit. Because I know film history and from here on end, directors do not get better." The Pulp Fiction director also explained to the comedian-host, "I don't have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that's gonna win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that." He added, "At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done, it's not as many as other people, but like that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have."

Furthermore, Quentin Tarantino also shared a "random example" of legendary director Don Siegel to back his point. He stated, "If he had quit his career in 1979 when he did 'Escape from Alcatraz', what a final film, what a mic drop! But he does, like, dribbles away with two more other ones." Check out Quentin's full interview with Bill Maher below:

