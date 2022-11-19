Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Next Movie Will Be His Last; 'I Don't Want To Become...

One of the most iconic filmmakers of all time, Quentin Tarantino confirmed that his next movie will be the last one of his career. The director, who has helmed 9 standalone projects in the past 3 decades, recently mentioned that it's high time that he 'wraps up the show'. In an interview with CNN, Tarantino explained that he doesn't want to be an old guy who's out of touch with the current movies that the audiences are loving.

Quentin Tarantino confirms his next movie will be the last in his career

"I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," the 59-year-old mentioned and added, "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

He further explained that he doesn't "want to work to diminishing returns". The director stated, "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that's what happens — that's exactly what happens."

Tarantino said he doesn't know what his last film will be as he's in no hurry to make it. He added that he doesn't know the definition of a 'movie' in today's time with the emergence of OTT platforms. "Right now, I don't even know what a movie is — is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?" he questioned while remarking that his last movie "opened up in 3,000 theatres and played all over the world for a couple of months."

Tarantino began his filmmaking career in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, while his recent release was the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting - 1994's Pulp Fiction and 2012's Django Unchained. His other projects include Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight.

(IMAGE: AP)