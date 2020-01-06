Quentin Tarantino, Lulu Wang And Steven Canals To Receive Final Draft Awards

Final Draft Awards is set to honour Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood writer-director Quentin Tarantino, The Farewell writer-director Lulu Wang, and Pose writer and co-creator Steven Canals at their award ceremony. In an official statement, the president of Final Draft Awards talked about these honourees and also mentioned their impressive work last year. Read on for more details about this story.

Final Draft Awards are conducted by the leading screenwriting software Final Draft. The award show is known to highlight and honour screenwriting performances in the past year. The award is considered to be one of the top-notch awards for any screenwriter and director in Hollywood.

This year, the 15th annual Final Draft Awards are set to honour three major writers and directors this year. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood writer-director Quentin Tarantino, The Farewell writer-director Lulu Wang, and Pose writer and co-creator Steven Canals are all set to receive certain awards this year.

Quentin Tarantino will be honoured with the Hall of Fame Award during the ceremony. Lulu Wang and Steven Canals will receive the New Voice Award. The trio will be honoured on January 21, 2020, at the Paramount Theatre. The Final Draft Awards will be hosted by the comedy duo Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar.

The Final Draft president Scott McMenamin talked about the three honourees for the year in a statement. McMenamin said Quentin Tarantino is an iconic filmmaker whose bold and imaginative storytelling has been thrilling audiences for almost three decades. He continued by stating that Quentin Tarantino has left an indelible mark on cinema that is distinctly his and it’s the Final Draft Awards' honour to recognise him.

Scott McMenamin further added that the Final Draft Awards are equally thrilled to be honouring two brilliant, ground-breaking new voices in film and television (Lulu Wang and Steven Canals) that are telling fresh, thought-provoking stories. He concluded his statement by stating that Wang and Canals perfectly embody the tenets of the New Voice Award with their original and provocative storytelling with narratives that focus on the universal journey of the human experience.

