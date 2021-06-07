Quentin Tarantino Mulls Over Retiring Sooner With A Good Film Than Later With A Lousy One

Quentin Tarantino is known for award-winning films like One Upon a Time in Hollywood, Django Unchained, to name a few. A few years back he had stated that he will only make 10 films as a director and will retire post that. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth directorial. Delivering a lousy last film is Quentin Tarantino's fear and also a big motivator to deliver a good film.

Is Quentin Tarantino retiring from filmmaking?

Quentin Tarantino in a recent interview with Pure Cinema Podcast spoke about why he wants to retire early. He fears that he might end up delivering a lousy film, and hence he wants to retire well before he does that. Speaking about some directors from the 60s all the way to the 90s, Tarantino said "Most directors have horrible last movies" and that their worst movies end up being their last movies. He further added his two cents on one's last film as a director by adding that is "it is rare" to conclude one's career with a decent movie and "it is just phenomenal" to end with a good one.

In the past, he had also addressed the same topic where he vaguely touched upon the topic of retiring from the filmmaking business. During the promotions for his last outing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he did mention that he feels as if it is time for him to ease into the role of a husband and a father. He plans to step back from the camera and pick up the pen.

He has mentioned several times that he intends to make only one movie after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and that he would like to focus more on the "literary" part i.e. writing scripts. According to Deadline, the ace director has worked on two novels in collaboration with Harper Collins. One will be the novelization of his last outing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood whereas the other will be a work of non-fiction titled Cinema Speculations. The movie novelization is set to release in June 2021 and it will give more room for talk regarding the film and will also feature interviews with other celebrities.

(Image: Shutterstock)

