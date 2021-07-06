Quentin Tarantino Purchases Los Angeles' Landmark Vista Theatre

Famous Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has purchased the legendary Sunset Boulevard Vista theatre in Los Angeles, California. He made this announcement through a podcast “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”.

Quentin Tarantino's podcast announcement

While making an announcement on the podcast, Quentin said, “I bought the Vista on Sunday. We'll probably open it around Christmas time. And again: only film. It won’t be a revival house. We'll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. It’s not going to be like the New Beverly. The New Beverly has its own vibe."

"The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. We'll show older films, but it will be like you can hold a four-night engagement.”

However, the director has not made any further revelations but he seems to have plans regarding the theatre.

Later he added, "and I am not talking about the La-Z-Boy, order nachos and margaritas. I actually like the Alamo Drafthouse a lot, but I have a living room. I want to go to the theatre."

Tarantino had previously purchased the New Beverly theatre in 2007. The venue that shows 35mm and 16mm, reopened last month after the COVID-19 lockdown. Vista is the second theatre purchased by Tarantino after New Beverly.

The Vista theatre was closed down during the pandemic situation. After the lockdown was lifted, many theatres reopen however Vista did not. The owners seemed to make plans for the theatre but couldn't come up with any. The theatre was shut closed with a message "To be continued."

The Vista theatre opened in 1923 and used to show both films and acts. It has a capacity of around 600 seats.

Tarantino's book

Talking about his professional front, the oscar-winning director recently made headlines for publishing his first novel, which is an extension of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is based on an ageing actor looking for relevance in the late 1960s, whereas the novel is the detailed version of the film where he may have added elements that could not be shown in the film. The novel has already become a bestseller.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.