Quentin Tarantino Says He'd Let His Son Leo Watch His Films As Early As 5 Years Old

Quentin Tarantino recently talked about his one-year-old son Leo, and when he intends to let him watch films made by him. The Academy Award-winning director is known for making gory films like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Kill Bill, and more. In an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker discussed his thoughts on when it would be appropriate to let his own son watch these 'R-rated' films.

Quentin Tarantino discusses letting son Leo watch 'Kill Bill'

Quentin Tarantino doesn't want to hold the reigns too tight when it comes to what movies his son should be allowed to watch, as he grows up. While speaking to Deadline about when his son Leo would be allowed to watch his films, Tarantino mentioned that it would depend on his son's interests. He explained how he saw "a lot of stuff early on when it came out," and so his son would probably do the same.

The director further mentioned, that according to him his son would be "most attracted to Kill Bill," estimating that he would probably want to watch it "anywhere between 5, 6 or 7 (years of age)." While speaking about his own experience watching these kinds of films early on, Tarantino said:

I saw Point Blank when it came out in '68, when I was between 6 and 7. All the exalted New Hollywood movies, those were the movies I grew up watching, and that's a big part of what [my] next book's about. I'm writing about some of these movies from my perspective now, but I always touch on my perspective from when I first saw them.

Quentin Tarantino opens up about his life as a father during the quarantine

While speaking to Deadline about his experience during the lockdown, Tarantino mentioned how spending time at home is "wonderful." He mentioned how even though everyone was forced to stay indoors in their own homes during the quarantine last year, he intended to stay home anyway. He explained how it was the "first year of my son's life" and that he wanted to be there, "all the time."

The director also mentioned how he was also writing the second half of his novel, at the same time. He mentioned how his wife, Daniella Pick, was supportive and created a "wonderful situation" where he would be able to work and "take little breaks, play with Leo and give him a bath, just hang out with the joy of my little boy". Tarantino's debut book which was a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was recently published on June 29, 2021.

IMAGE - AP

