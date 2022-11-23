Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Are Not 'movie Stars'; Simu Liu Reacts

Quentin Tarantino recently spoke about his take on the Marvel universe and what he thinks about the glorification of the actors playing superheroes like Captain America, Thor and more. The prolific filmmaker said that it's okay to hold the Marvel characters in high regard and not worship the actors playing them.

Tarantino's statement sparked criticism from a section of people online including Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu, who said that no one has the right to 'point their nose' at him or any other actor in the Marvel universe.

Quentin Tarantino says Marvel actors are not 'movie stars'

According to Variety, Tarantino said, "Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times..but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star."

Tarantino cleared that he doesn't 'hate' the Marvel world, but is concerned about it being the only thing Hollywood seems to be interested in these days.

Reacting to his comments, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu shared a message on Twitter that read, "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."

In a follow-up tweet, Liu said, he's 'proud' to have worked with a studio that has made contact efforts to improve diversity on-screen "by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere." He added, "I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell (sic)."

(IMAGE: AP)