Quentin Tarantino Shares How His Father Tried To Connect After He Achieved Enough Fame

Quentin Tarantino stays one of the most applauded filmmakers from Hollywood, with his work appreciated by cinephiles around the globe. In a recent conversation on a podcast, he revealed how his father only tried to get in touch with him, after he got famous. Read along to find out more that Tarantino had to share.

Quentin Tarantino shared how his father tried to connect after the former became popular

Movie director Quentin Tarantino made it to the recent episode of Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast. During the conversation, he opened up about his estranged father Tony Tarantino, trying to get in touch with him after the director started getting famous. He also shared how it felt when he was approached.

Quentin said, “He had 30 f****** years to find me and he never did. But then when I became famous, he crawled out of the woodwork. It was f****** horrible. It was a drag. He tried to reach out to me. I wasn’t interested”. The director further shared that he regrets taking up his biological father’s surname professionally, but only did it because it sounded cool. “It had nothing to do with him. It had nothing to do with the family. If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t use the name Tarantino,” says Quentin and also confesses, “If I had it to do all over again, I would use my middle name as my last name. I would be Quentin Jerome”.

As the conversation moved forward, Quentin revealed that his father also tried to meet him once and that was the only time that they have seen each other. However, the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood director did not want to have a conversation and asked his father to leave. He says, “So one day I was in a café, I’m ordering something and all of a sudden, he is just there. And he’s like, ‘Hi. It’s me.’ And I look up, and I knew exactly who it was. And I go ‘Ugh. I knew this day was going to come.’ And he goes, ‘Yup. That day is today”.

The filmmaker has some quite bitter feelings about his father as he expressed on the podcast. Talking about their meet at the café, he further shared, “And he goes, ‘May I sit?’ And I just looked at the table, and I waved him away with my hand. I looked at him when I said, ‘Ugh.’ And then I just looked at my plate and waved him away. Just go, just go. And he went. That was it”. Concluding this, he said, “I am sure he is alive. He has done enough that when he dies, they’ll write about him”.

Image: Shutterstock

