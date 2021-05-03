Quentin Tarantino's Beverly Cinema To Reopen In June & Netizens Are Excited; Take A Look

After being closed for over a year due to COVID-19, Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema is set to reopen on June 1, 2021. On May 1, the theatre's official Twitter account posted a photo of their marquee with the caption: "Re-opening June 1, 2021, because we love showing movies." There was no other information provided about the reopening. They also captioned the post as “more info coming soon…” Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the tweet was shared online, netizens went all out flood the comment section revealing how happy they are on seeing the post. Some of the users were quite elated and shared their happiness, while some were all gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “woohoo! Can’t wait”. Another user wrote, “OH MY GOD OH MY GOD!!! Literally screaming”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, New Beverly Cinema declared that it would be closed until further notice. The announcement comes nearly two months after theatres were allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity due to vaccine distribution and lower COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared last month that most COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and workplaces would be lifted on June 15, with officials claiming that enough people will have been vaccinated by that date to allow for pre-pandemic normal operations.

About the theatre

In 1978, the late Sherman Torgan purchased the New Beverly and began showing double features of classic, independent, foreign, and arthouse films. However, director Quentin Tarantino has owned the historic New Beverly Cinema since 2007, when he purchased the building that houses the theatre to prevent it from being demolished. It has 300 seats and is known for showing double features on 35mm film, particularly Tarantino's films.

The gradual reopening of movie theatres is a positive sign for the film industry, which has repeatedly postponed several blockbuster launches in the hopes of releasing them on the big screen in 2020. Recent pandemic-era box office successes like Godzilla vs. Kong, Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat have shown that fans are very eager to return to theatres.

Image Source: Quentin Tarantino Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.