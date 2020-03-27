R Kelly Wants Release From Federal Prison Uses Coronavirus As A Defense

R&B singer R. Kelly filed a request on Thursday, to a federal judge, to free him from the jail. He cited coronavirus in the request filling. He is currently in a Chicago federal jail and was waiting for a trial on child pornography and several other charges. Read on to know more about this recent development in R. Kelly’s case here:

R. Kelly uses COVID-19 to avoid prison

R. Kelly, who has been in the prison for several severe charges, citied Coronavirus to get out of the prison. The filling by his lawyers stated that Kelly is at the risk of getting infected by coronavirus due to the situations of the prisons around the world and in Chicago. He is currently waiting for a trail that may find him guilty for several crimes.

READ |#BollywoodActOnCorona Trends On Twitter As Fans Urge Celebs To Donate Amid COVID-19 Crisis

It has been reportedly said that sanitizers and soaps are hard to come by in the MCC. It has over 700 inmates and they are held in small confinements. They are kept in a two-man cell which puts the inmates at risk as social distancing is not properly done. Kelly has severe sexual assault charges against him.

READ |'The Office' Crew Opens Up On Steve Carell's Exit; Blames It On NBC

MCC has barred almost everyone from entering the facility, but officials are still allowed, and there are proper safety protocols to check if they are infected by the virus or not. The floor has been sanitised properly. But the filing says that not all the safety protocols are met. Sometimes the bathrooms do not even have any soap.

READ |'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Star Aanchal Khurana Reveals Why Paras Unfollowed Her On Instagram

The filing also stated that the health risk to Kelly exists due to his age and other existing health issues. It urges to leave him on bail as it is very necessary for him. The filling consists of 18 pages and it did not describe Kelly’s health issues, but it did state that he was in the category of people who are at high-risk. It also says that the courts have recognised that there is no greater necessity than keeping a defendant alive, no matter what the charges are against him or her.

READ | Harvey Weinstein 'doing Fine' After Being Tested Positive For COVID-19



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.