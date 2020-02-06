R Rated Films From The Past That Would Be Rated Differently Today

Since 1930, the Motion Picture Association of America has been rating films that hit the big screens in the USA. Over the years, the association has been questioned many times for the certificates it issues, especially with films it has rated R, i.e. Restricted. However, given that times change and so do sensibilities, check out some of the top Hollywood R-rated films that would perhaps not be R-rated now.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is a teen-comedy drama written, produced and directed by John Hughes. The 1985's release, stars Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy as teenagers from different high school clubs who spend a Saturday in detention with their strict assistant principal. The Breakfast Club is considered one of Hughes's most memorable and recognisable works. The film was tagged as an R rated due to its coarse language and its use of profanities in speech. The film would do well if it was released today due to the modern-day ratings as people are much more informed of creative decisions. However, later in 2015, it was digitally remastered and was re-screened across 430 theatres in celebration of its 30th anniversary, and is now considered somewhat of a classic.

ALSO READ | Top Simran Kaur Mundi's films: 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Best Of Luck' and more

Bully

Bully is a crime drama film released in the year 2001. Helmed by Larry Clark, the movie features Brad Renfro, Bijou Phillips, Rachel Miner, Michael Pitt, Leo Fitzpatrick, Daniel Franzese, Kelli Garner, and Nick Stahl in prominent roles. The film was tagged as R rated due to its increasing use of profane languages and frequency of cuss words used every now and then. Due to the mass availability of OTT platforms, this would not have gotten an R rating in today's time due to the creative liberty and the audience understanding of such sensitive subjects. The storyline follows a group of teenagers in South Florida who enact a murder plot against their mutual friend who has emotionally, physically, and sexually abused them for years.

ALSO READ | Kirti Kulhari's ethnic outfits can inspire your Indian wardrobe, see pics

The Matrix

The 1999's science fiction and action drama, The Matrix is penned and directed by the Wachowskis. The film is also a movie franchise that primarily consists of a trilogy of science fiction action films beginning with The Matrix and continuing with two sequels. The Matrix went on to receive an R rating due to the high paced action scenes which were deemed too violent for its time. The modern-day fans of the action genre are well verse with high octane action scenes therefore The Matrix would completely be avoided from the R-rated list today. The plot revolves around the life of a computer hacker who learns about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers.

ALSO READ | When Gigi Hadid looked like a ray of sunshine in yellow, see pics

Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy-drama released in the year 1990. Helmed by Garry Marshall, the story centres around a Hollywood sex worker Vivian Ward, who is hired by Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman, to be his escort for several business and social functions, and their developing relationship over the course of her week-long stay with him. This charming love story got an R certificate due to its intense romantic scenes that were not that common upon its release. The film would have gotten a maximum of a PG rating as most of the film is just a rom-com, however, the specific scenes would go well with the rating system today as there are far bolder scenes these days. The film stars Richard Gere opposite Julia Roberts.

ALSO READ | DCEU's 'Birds of Prey' to be the first R rated DC movie

The King's Speech

The academy award-winning film The King's speech was considered one of the best movies of its time. The storytelling and immersive screenplay kept audiences fixated on the big screen and made them feel like they were a part of the story. Despite receiving good reviews and many accolades the film went on to get an R rating due to its profane language. However, if the film was to release today, it possibly would get a PG 13 rating due to creative understanding between the makers and the rating system. The audience too is exposed to such language films and it, therefore, comes as no surprise to them.

Image Source - A still from Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.