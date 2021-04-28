Rachel Bilson & Rami Malek Reconnect With Each Other After Instagram Post Fiasco

Hart of Dixie actor Rachel Bilson and her high school pal Ramil Malek have finally sorted out their differences after the awkward Instagram post fiasco. In a previous podcast interview, Bilson recalled her weird conversation with Malek over a throwback picture which left her ‘super bumped’. Now, while speaking on LadyGang podcast on April 27, Bilson explained that the two reconnected after her previous statement got blown out of proportion and was heavily scrutinized in multiple media reports.

"Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we're all good. He, you know, was so sweet and we're totally fine now and we talked about it and we're good," she said. "He was so gracious, and I totally understood where he was coming from and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on."

Bilson added how Malek knew her statement wasn’t intended to cause a controversy, which was one of biggest worries. The actor learned her statement was twisted by the media when one of her close friends sent a link of the story to her. Upon reading the articles, Bilson was left mortified and also had a panic attack.

Rachel continued, "he knew I wasn't doing it with any ill intention. I was so mortified though. Like, I was having a panic attack," she shared. "I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, ‘I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I'm doing this again. It actually turned out to be a good thing for a reason, because we were able to reconnect and, like, make it better and everything is great."

What went wrong between the two?

When Rachel Bilson joined Monic Padman’s Armchair Expert Podcast last month, she revealed how Malek asked her to delete an Instagram photo of the two that she had shared amidst the 2019 oscar run. The Hart of Dixie actor said that the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star seemed unhappy with the throwback photo. It happened in February 2019, when Rachel Bilson shared an old picture of the two when they were young. While sharing the photo, Rachel wrote, "Hey @ramimalek where'd you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy”. Take a look at it below:

this is a photo of rachel bilson and *checks caption* rami malek???? pic.twitter.com/et6IL0RwxX — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) February 1, 2019

(Promo Image Source: AP & Rachel Bilson Instagram)